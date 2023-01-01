Noob Hook is a physics-based skill game with blocky aesthetics. Your objective is to reach the finish line in one piece without hitting obstacles or falling into traps. Drag and release your cursor or finger to shoot your grappling hook and launch yourself forward. Swing from the block you're hanging off of and shoot your hook at the next block. Rinse and repeat until you see the checkered destination. Try to collect as many coins as possible so you can unlock new and cool skins for your character. Don't forget to share it with your friends so you can find out who can finish the game faster and be the champion!Drag and release your cursor or finger to send the character flying forward. Reach the finish line without hitting obstacles to pass the level successfully.Noob Hook was created by Vanorium. Play their other puzzle platform games on Poki: Noob Archer and Noob DriveYou can play Noob Hook for free on Poki.Noob Hook can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

