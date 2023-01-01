Picnic Penguin is a puzzle game created by Neutronized. Help the penguin to push tasty treats onto the picnic blanket by pushing multiple blocks at a time and rearranging them to open the path. There are several worlds to unlock with a huge variation of puzzles to solve while finding coins to collect all the skins on the gashapon machine. Are you ready for a sick picnic?Push multiple blocks at a time and rearrange them to open the path and complete the levels.Picnic Penguin was created by Neutronized. Play their other racing game on Poki: Magic Bridge, lost-yeti, Drop Wizard Tower and Slime Pizza

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Picnic Penguin. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.