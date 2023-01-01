Snow Tale is a is a platform game where you embark on a journey through a winter land. You play as our penguin hero who runs and jumps through the snowy hills, throws snowballs to incapacitate his enemies, and defeats ingenious bosses! You have to worry about obstacles such as spikes, boulders, and fireballs. But you also have cool stuff to pick up like gems and delicious ice cream. Are you ready for a chill adventure? Then help our poor penguin fella go back home!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrowsJump - W or Upward arrow (tap twice to double-jump)Throw snowball - Space barGround pound - Jump, then press S or the Downward arrow keySnow Tale was created by Neutronized, and ported to HTML5 by AwayFL. Play their other racing game on Poki: Picnic Penguin, Magic Bridge, lost-yeti, Drop Wizard Tower and Slime PizzaYou can play Snow Tale for free on Poki.Snow Tale can only be played on your computer for now.

