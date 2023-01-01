Slime Laboratory is a is a physics-based platform game where you embark on a slimy journey through a mysterious laboratory. Avoid all traps and hazards you see, squeeze through gaps, stick on hard surfaces and climb high platforms! Do whatever it takes to sneak past a variety of dangerous obstacles in order to reach the checkered finish safely. Don't forget to pick up every disk you see on your way. Red floppy disks grant 500 points while blue grant 200 points and black grants 100 points. Are you ready for this sticky situation? Slime Laboratory has a total of fifteen levels, can you finish all of them without dying?Move - Left/Right arrowsJump - Upward arrowDown - Downward arrowSlime Laboratory was created by Neutronized. Play their other classic games on Poki: Snow Tale, Picnic Penguin, Magic Bridge, lost-yeti, Drop Wizard Tower and Slime PizzaYou can play Slime Laboratory for free on Poki.Slime Laboratory can only be played on your computer for now.

