Slime Pizza is an adventure platform game created by Neutronized. You are a slime delivery boy who crash-lands on a planet, and you have to fling your way out of the laboratory while collecting your scattered pizza slices. You can control the slime by holding down your finger or cursor, and dragging it in the opposite direction you want to move. You will stick to any surface as any slime would. Use the yellow tubes to traverse the area, avoid the deadly traps, and watch out for the patrol officer! Make use of the checkpoint rooms to save your progress, and make sure every delicious slice of pizza is saved!Hold down your finger or left mouse button and swipe it to fling the slime. Collect slices of pizza by standing on them.Slime Pizza was created by Neutronized. Play their other arcade games on Poki: Drop Wizard Tower, lost-yeti and Magic Bridge

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slime Pizza. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.