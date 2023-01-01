Magic Bridge is a skill game created by Neutronized. Take control of one of the many cat characters and try to stay alive on a bridge that keeps moving upward. The bridge will point downward depending on where you stand, so you have to be quick on your paws to keep a steady balance. Avoid all enemies, pick up all the coins and unlock more characters who have different strengths. Jump on the bridge and experience this endless fun!Move on the platform and avoid touching the enemies.Move cat - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysMagic Bridge is created by Neutronized. Play their other casual games on Poki: Drop Wizard Tower and Lost Yeti

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Magic Bridge. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.