Crafty Anvil is a clicker game that puts your crafting skills to the test! Gather resources like iron, wood, and stone by clicking, then use them to craft a variety of weapons such as shields, swords, and axes. Enhance the agility and magic abilities of the weapons to make them more powerful. With each task you complete, earn coins to level up your crafting skills and unlock new possibilities. Keep an eye out for special potions that can speed up your work. Are you ready to unleash your inner blacksmith and create legendary weapons?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Crafty Anvil. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.