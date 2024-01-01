Match Bee is a challenging match-3 puzzle game. As a hard-working bee, your task is to match flowers and gather enough honey from the honeycomb within the time limit. Connect 3 or more of the same flowers horizontally or diagonally. The more flowers you match, the higher your score! Keep an eye on the time. You will fail to pass the level if you do not gather sufficient honey pods in time. The faster you complete the task, the more stars you earn! If you find yourself stuck, you can always use the special bees to help you. How quickly can you collect all the honey?

Website: poki.com

