Match Bee

Match Bee

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Match Bee on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Match Bee is a challenging match-3 puzzle game. As a hard-working bee, your task is to match flowers and gather enough honey from the honeycomb within the time limit. Connect 3 or more of the same flowers horizontally or diagonally. The more flowers you match, the higher your score! Keep an eye on the time. You will fail to pass the level if you do not gather sufficient honey pods in time. The faster you complete the task, the more stars you earn! If you find yourself stuck, you can always use the special bees to help you. How quickly can you collect all the honey?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Match Bee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Match 3 Classic

Match 3 Classic

poki.com

Escape From School

Escape From School

poki.com

Blossom Blast Saga

Blossom Blast Saga

king.com

Crafty Anvil

Crafty Anvil

poki.com

Spell Bee

Spell Bee

spellingbeegame.org

Slash the Rope

Slash the Rope

poki.com

Odd Bot Out

Odd Bot Out

poki.com

Shady Bears

Shady Bears

poki.com

Hop Warp

Hop Warp

poki.com

Who is? 2 Brain Puzzle & Chats

Who is? 2 Brain Puzzle & Chats

poki.com

Bowling Stars

Bowling Stars

poki.com

Best Fiends

Best Fiends

apps.facebook.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy