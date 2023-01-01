Retro Bowl is an American style football game created by New Star Games. Are you ready to manage your dream team into victory? Be the boss of your NFL franchise, expand your roster, take care of your press duties to keep your team and fans happy. The endless ways to customize your team and strategy will ensure the game will never get repetitive or boring. You can even edit the name, jersey, or location of every player! With the help of the free agency, you can easily improve or rebuild your team to your liking. Retro Bowl has the perfect mix of control and auto-play, so you won't be able to put down this gloriously retro-styled team management game! Can you pass the grade and take your team all the way to the ultimate prize?Retro Bowl can be played on your PC. And since Retro Bowl's 2021 update it can played on the web using your mobile phone and tablet!Navigate - Mouse / TrackpadSelect - LMBRetro Bowl is created by New Star Games Ltd. This is their first game on Poki!Retro Bowl can be played online and offline!Yes, Retro Bowl can be played using your mobile device on Poki!In Retro Bowl, you play on offense and not on defense. Not only does this mean that building a quality offense is more important than building a good defense, it also means that no individual defensive position is more important than any other defensive position.Click on the blue circle under the player. As you run you can actually move up and down with a swipe gesture.You can switch teams in Retro Bowl. When you change teams in Retro Bowl, you can reasonably expect that the team you switch to will be in just as bad of shape as the team you started your career with, regardless of that team's displayed ratings.The salary cap in Retro Bowl starts at $200 million!The safest way to play Retro Bowl and other games with your friends on Poki.no.You can play Retro Bowl on your computer, mobile phones, and tablets here on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Retro Bowl. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.