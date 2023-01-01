Casual Cube is a stylized and challenging puzzle platformer where you rely on your instincts to survive. Buckle up and let Casual Cube take you on an exciting ride! Don't forget to pick up the power-ups on your way and be mindful of surprises!Either jump left or right to proceed on the stage that will reveal countless obstacles and opportunities.Left - A or Left Arrow KeyRight - D or Right Arrow KeyCasual Cube was created by Akos Makovics. He also created Papery Planes and Air Hockey Championship Deluxe on Poki.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Casual Cube. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.