Roll up your sleeves and lay down your cards! Urban Rival is a truly original, free, collectible card game. It is a game of skill and strategy that allows you to create your own gang and challenge other players in fast and furious fighting. The games are simple but intense and in just a few minutes you can control the whole of Clint City by putting your Pillz, Fury and bluffing skills to good use! Urban Rivals is a massively multi-player online virtual trading card game. The game features over 2,000 characters with varying rarities and abilities to discover, collect and level up by fighting live against players from all over the world.

Website: urban-rivals.com

