Striker Dummies is a rewarding ragdoll game created by Vardan Aleksanyan where you play as a wooden dummy who needs to knock out (or knock off) your wooden opponent. The first one to 5 knockouts wins! Use your hammer to deliver extra effective blows and crush your enemy! Striker Dummies on Poki can also be played in two-player mode, so grab a friend and find out who the ultimate Striker Dummy is! Controls: WASD - Player 1 Arrow keys - Player 2 About the creator: Striker Dummies is created by Vardan Aleksanyan

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Striker Dummies. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.