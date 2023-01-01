Get on Top is a 2-player fighting game created by Bennett Foddy. Wrestle with your friend and try to knock their heads against the floor to win the round. Use the movement keys to jump, push, and pull to get on top of the other fighter. You can shift your weight backward, forward, and upward. Do whatever it takes to keep your neck and back touch the floor. The first person who scores 11 wins the match.Move - WASD keysMove - Arrow keysGet on Top is created by Bennett Foddy. This is their first game on Poki.

