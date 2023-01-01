A Cat Story is a stealth game created by Cute Army. Play as Kim who has a mission to save the Cuties around the house. Open the glowing drawers and closets to find your cute little fellas, and have them follow you back to the safety of your room. If you see Red, run as fast as possible in the opposite direction! You can unlock skills and upgrades and become the best at rescuing little animals. Go ahead and try A Cat Story. Make sure to leave no friend behind!Move - WASD or Arrow keysDash - Left shift (unlock first)Smoke Bomb - Q or X (unlock first)Pause - PA Cat Story is created by Cute Army. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

