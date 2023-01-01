Sniper vs Dinosaurs is a 3D shooting game that lets you use a sniper rifle to shoot dinosaurs. Experience the fun in sneaking on a rooftop and eliminating the gigantic monsters running around the map. You can also run around and collect items to spend on improving your gameplay, upgrading your weapons, and hiring new Cuties. You might know Cuties from other games such as Cute Army or A Cat Story. Shoot every dinosaur's hat to knock it off, so you can prove that you have the best aim! Make sure you explore every area in the Dino Park, Strange Caves, and the Big City. Are you ready for the most unique sniper game? These dinosaurs aren't!Aim using your cursor, and hit the left mouse button to shoot. Zoom - Right mouse clickJump - Space bar (press it twice to double-jump)Sniper vs Dinosaurs is created by Cute Army. Play their other cute games on Poki: A Cat Story and cute-armyYou can play Sniper vs Dinosaurs for free on Poki.Sniper vs Dinosaurs can be played on your computer.

Website: poki.com

