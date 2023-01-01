Dual Cat is a puzzle platform game in which you're a cat who's looking for his feline companion in a mysterious lab full of obstacles. After being kidnapped by a bunch of mysterious robots, you must utilize your new powers to stay alive and escape the dangerous facility that's full of robots and machines trying to lock you up. In order to complete a level, you must collect the stars and then pick the fish up. You have the power to play dead very efficiently. Use this power to be temporarily invincible whenever you're in a perilous situation - the attacking enemies will just pass through you as if you're a ghost. But there's a catch: You can't move when you're playing dead. So make sure you deactivate this power as soon as the danger has passed, and move on quickly. Also make sure to explore every nook and cranny, and collect all three stars in every level to unlock the special case. Can you finish every level in Dual Cat?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysUse/Disable Power - FRestart - RDual Cat was created by Seal Unicorn Games. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Dual Cat for free on Poki.Dual Cat can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Dual Cat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.