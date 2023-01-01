Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot is a shooting game where you shoot relentless zombie cats, rescue kittens, and upgrade your weapons to save the world from a terrible disease. Grab your machine gun and granades and run around the run-down city to shoot up any infected foe you see. Collect coins and fish to make this dangerous journey easier with awesome unlockables such as new cat members to join your purrty, lethal weapons like flamethrowers and ice beams, and amazing mounts like a hoverboard, a motorbike, and even a T-Rex! Just make sure to be ready for the more powerful boss zombies when you face them. Can you be the champion of this desperate feline planet?Run - WASD or Arrow keysPause - ESCShoot - SpacebarDash - FSwitch weapon - RThrow grenade - GCat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot is created by PEGASUS. Play their other RPG games on Poki: Stickman Go and Stickman EscapeYou can play Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot for free on Poki.Cat Gunner: Super Zombie Shoot can be played on your computer, phone, and, tablets.

Website: poki.com

