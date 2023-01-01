WebCatalogWebCatalog
Toasterball

Do you have what it takes to be the champion toaster? Grab a friend and battle it out in this quirky game. Hold down the buttons on your toaster to send it flying higher. Do what it takes to jump around and make sure the ball gets in your opponent’s goal!! Controls: AD - Player 1 Left/right arrows - Player 2

