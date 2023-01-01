Do you have what it takes to keep your lucky life in this action-packed game? From the creators of Short Life and Short Ride, Lucky Life will challenge you to get past each short level with your body still intact! With more than 60 levels, there’s plenty of lucky fun to be had! Controls: AD or left/right - Move Up - Jump Down - Crouch About the creator: Lucky Life is created by Gametornado based in the Czech Republic. They are also the creators behind Short Life and Short Ride. The studio’s other works include Rio Rex, la-rex, NY-rex, london-rex, and Death Chase.

Website: poki.com

