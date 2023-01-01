WebCatalogWebCatalog
Eugene's Life is a platform game created by Gametornado. Immerse yourself in a colorful plasticine world! You are a clay character who is tasked with saving the world. Inflate yourself, jump, squeeze and bounce to get through dangerous obstacles. Use your brain to solve simple yet challenging puzzles to get to the final flag. There are a variety of tools, machines, mechanisms, gear boxes, springs, levers and much more in this game. Are you ready for this epic elastic adventure?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrowsInflate - W or Upwards arrowDescent - S or Downwards arrowEugene's Life was created by Gametornado. Play their other legendary games on Poki: Short Life, Short Life 2, Short Ride, Rio Rex, Parkour Jump, Lucky Life, Death Chase, Bow Mania and Jelly Cat

