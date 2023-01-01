Xmas Catcher is a skill game where you help Santa catch all the gifts falling off the roof. Put gift boxes of all sizes into Santa's sack, but avoid standing under falling roof pieces. Can you help Santa save Christmas?Stand under falling objects to catch them. Move - Left and Right arrow keysXmas Catcher is created by CodeThisLab.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Xmas Catcher. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.