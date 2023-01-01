Jetpack Joyride is an action-packed endless running game where you ride crazy vehicles and shoot enemies. You are Barry Steakfries, and you need to beat all the scientists to the end of the lab. You start with your trusty jetpack that automatically shoots your opponents as you fly over them. Simply hold down your finger, left mouse button, or the space bar to ascend. And you can let go to descend. Shoot your captors and avoid deadly obstacles while picking up coins, power-ups, powerful weapons, and many ridiculously stylish outfits. Share the game with your friends and compare your high scores to maximize the fun. Jetpack Joyride is sure to keep you at the edge of your seat with its bullet-powered jetpacks, giant mechanical dragons, birds that shoot money, and many more exciting surprises!Hold down your finger, left mouse button, or the space bar to ascend, and let go to descend.Jetpack Joyride was created by Halfbrick Studios. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Jetpack Joyride for free on Poki.Jetpack Joyride can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

