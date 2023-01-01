Slime Rider is a casual puzzle-platformer game created by Light Wolf Studios. You assume the role of a slime whose movements you cannot directly control, but you try and toggle buttons to redirect their path through increasingly difficult stages. Can you slither your way through all 15 of the levels?How to play:Fast forward - Shift Pause - ESC or P Interact - Space bar Restart - RAbout the creator:Slime Rider is created by Light Wolf Studios. Check out their other legendary games on Poki: Finn's Fantastic Food Machine and Rotate.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Slime Rider. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.