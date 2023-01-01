Rotate is a deceptively difficult puzzle game created by Light Wolf Studios where you need to control your environment's rotation! You'll need to move both your character and the labyrinth in order to proceed in this fun Rotate game on Poki. But be careful! There are spikes and dangers waiting for you at every turn. Play Rotate and pass through level by level to become the Rotate game champ! Manipulate gravity and play Rotate for free in your browser on desktop and mobile.Move - Arrow keysJump - Space barRotate world - Q and ERotate is created by Light Wolf Studios, based in the United States. Play their other game on Poki: Finn's Fantastic Food Machine

Website: poki.com

