Noob Drive is a fast-paced car game with blocky aesthetics. Your objective is to drive your to the destination point as fast as you can. Go full speed while using the steering buttons to balance yourself on air, and always try to land on your wheels! Time your stunts carefully so you don't lose speed, otherwise you can't fly over the dangerous cliffs and treacherous gaps that could destroy your vehicle. Pick up all the coins in every level so you can buy unique and awesome skins. Can you master all 48 exciting levels in Noob Drive? Don't forget to share it with your friends so you can find out who can finish the game faster and be the champion!Drive - W/S or Up/Down arrow keysSteer - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysNitro - ShiftRestart - RNoob Drive was created by Vanorium. Play their other puzzle platformer on Poki: Noob ArcherYou can play Noob Drive for free on Poki.Noob Drive can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

