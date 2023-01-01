Blumgi Rocket is a platform game where you drive a rocket-fast car in colorful levels filled with obstacles. Go up hills, down slopes, through tunnels, mountains, and more in absolute full speed! Experience the thrill of the cool slow motion animation as you fire your rockets. The longer you hold down the rocket button, the more powerfully you will be propelled. When you're mid-air, perform stunts to finish the level quicker and impress your fans. Unlock new vehicle skins by progressing through the game and finishing every level. How quickly can you finish Blumgi Rocket and master this game?Drive - W/S or Up/Down arrow keysRocket - Space barDrive - ARocket - DBlumgi Rocket was created by Blumgi. This is their first game on Poki! You can play Blumgi Rocket without downloading or installing for free using your desktop and mobile devices on Poki.Yes. You can unlock new skins and colorful new vehicles in Blumgi Rocket.

