The year is 4025 and only the eggbots can save the world from the undead! Grab your gear and prepare to battle the waves of zombies that are out to destroy you. Pick up weapons and save your fellow eggbots along the way! Controls: W - Jump A - Move left D - Move right E - Use weapon R - Reload F - Throw grenade Q - Switch weapons Left mouse button - Click to shoot About the creator: Eggbot vs Zombies is created by Eggy Games. They are also the creators of Eggys Big Adventure.

Website: poki.com

