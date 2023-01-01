SUPERHOT Prototype is a first-person shooter game where time moves once you move. Shoot and move around to see your bullets fly off. Stand still and your bullets will stop moving too. This counts for enemy fire as well! Move around and shoot your enemies. Stand still and look for the best ways to move and dodge incoming fire. Your gun only has a couple bullets, so make sure to pick up another one to continue. The game features 5 cool levels. Can you defeat the final boss in SUPERHOT Prototype? How to play:Time moves when you move. Move - WASDShoot - Left mouse clickAbout the creator:SUPERHOT Prototype was created by the awesome SUPERHOT Team. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SUPERHOT Prototype. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.