WebCatalogWebCatalog
SUPERHOT Prototype

SUPERHOT Prototype

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the SUPERHOT Prototype app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

SUPERHOT Prototype is a first-person shooter game where time moves once you move. Shoot and move around to see your bullets fly off. Stand still and your bullets will stop moving too. This counts for enemy fire as well! Move around and shoot your enemies. Stand still and look for the best ways to move and dodge incoming fire. Your gun only has a couple bullets, so make sure to pick up another one to continue. The game features 5 cool levels. Can you defeat the final boss in SUPERHOT Prototype? How to play:Time moves when you move. Move - WASDShoot - Left mouse clickAbout the creator:SUPERHOT Prototype was created by the awesome SUPERHOT Team. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SUPERHOT Prototype. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Wild Bullets

Wild Bullets

poki.com

Winter Dodge

Winter Dodge

poki.com

Run and Gun

Run and Gun

poki.com

Lava Bird

Lava Bird

poki.com

Crossy Road

Crossy Road

poki.com

Street Dribble

Street Dribble

poki.com

Bubble Trouble

Bubble Trouble

poki.com

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

Gun Fu: Stickman 2

poki.com

Into the Pit

Into the Pit

poki.com

LOLShot.io

LOLShot.io

lolshot.io

Defly.io

Defly.io

defly.io

Train-Top Mania

Train-Top Mania

poki.com