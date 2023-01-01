Monkey Kick is a skill game created by Totebo. Help a monkey kick his friend as far as possible by never losing momentum. Kick the monkey as high as possible, and hold down your finger or the left mouse button to descend and gain momentum. You must descend exactly when the slope is leaning downwards. The monkey will crash if you don't press the button at the right moment. Go ahead and start kicking to see how high your score and monkey friend can reach. "Monkey see, monkey do"? No, the real phrase is "Monkey see, monkey kick"!Kick the monkey at the right time and hold down your finger or the Space bar to descend and gain momentum. You must touch the ground just when the slope is going downwards.Kick or descent - Hold down your finger or the left mouse buttonMonkey Kick was created by Totebo. Play their other skill game on Poki: Zomball

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Monkey Kick. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.