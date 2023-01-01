Super Dangerous Dungeons
poki.com
Super Dangerous Dungeons is an 8-bit puzzle-platformer where you play as the best "treasure hunter" in the world looking for something hidden deep in the caves. This game is all about timing and patience so make sure you bring them with you one your adventure down into the depths. With many obstacles in your way, from spikes and spears to brain teasing puzzles and endless pits, try to get as far into the dungeon as possible and claim your reward!.Move - WASD or Arrow keysJump - X, K or SpacebarSuper Dangerous Dungeons is created by Adventure Island. Check out their other game on Poki: Heart Star!
