Mekorama is a 3D puzzle game where you must help your little friend get through each one of the many mind-bending levels! You and your robot buddy must take on the challenges set in front of you with some lateral thinking to beat these tough levels! Each puzzle is fully 3D so you must move the camera angle all the time to try and find out where you need to go next! Collect the stars in each puzzle to really complete them! You can also create your own puzzles or play levels created by some puzzle masters! Let's see how awake you are!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Mekorama. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.