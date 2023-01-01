Gladiator True Story is a 3D action fighting game where you assume the role of Bruticus and fight against other Gladiators in the arena. Defeat as many enemies as you can as your opponents get tougher with each passing stage. You can earn experience points as you get better, and you can spend them on upgrading your weapons and armor. Pay attention to chest drops and don't miss out on special swords, magical shields, and more power-ups. Don't forget to collect hidden skulls and unlock all trophies so the whole world knows you are the greatest Gladiator of all time!Move - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - Left mouse click or ZShield - Right mouse click or XShield attack - Hold down the right mouse button or XGladiator True Story is created by XFormGames on February 27, 2014. Play their other games on Poki: rally-point-4, Rally Point 3, Go Kart Go! Ultra!, and Burnin' Rubber 5 XS

