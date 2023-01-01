Horror Nights Story is an action game where you have to escape the terrifying depths of an old mine! Created by Rostislav Kaloc and Tasty Air Games, this adventure game features a 3D world with scary monsters to defeat. You'll need to manage your time well in Horror Nights Story as you dig your way out and survive five nights in the mine! Controls:Mouse - Click to dig, add fuel, and more!About the creator:Horror Nights Story is created by Rostislav Kaloc and Tasty Air Games, based in the Czech Republic. They are also the creators of The Pillar and Toss War - Bottle Flip 2k16.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Horror Nights Story. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.