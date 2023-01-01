Viking Village
Viking Village is a strategy game where you're in charge of building and defending your villages against nightly invasions. Collect resources, build armies, archer towers at strategic positions, and control melee Viking warriors directly to survive. You need to have your units attack enemy villages and destroy their village fire to win. You can capture powerful barbarians and dragons to add to your defense. There are many heroes and pets with unique abilities to choose from. You can even control deer directly if you need some extra attack power! How many days can you survive in Viking Village?Viking Village is created by Limitless LLC, a game development studio based in the United States. They have another game on Poki: Apple Knight! You can find both games on the App Store and Play Store!
