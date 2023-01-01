The Secret of Tetrapylae is a classical point-and click game where you'll be taken on a mysterious adventure through the medieval city Tetrapylae. Pay attention to your surroundings and follow the game's story in order to discover the Secret of Tetrapylae. But be careful! Certain things are not what they seem and you might need to take a few steps back in order to continue your journey forward. Controls: Mouse - Click About the creator: The Secret of Tetrapylae is created by Ludivorus.

