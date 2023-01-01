Circuroid is an addicting skill game created by Big Frost Games. Your goal is simple: destroy as many asteroids as possible! But watch out! You'll need to traverse the circle in order to aim at your targets. Let an asteroid out of your orbit and it's game over! Progress from level to level in order to unlock upgrades. Play Circuroid on Poki and claim your position as the master of space! Controls: Mouse - Click and drag to move About the creator: Circuroid is created by Big Frost Games from Malaysia. They are also the creator of Smashy Duo.

Website: poki.com

