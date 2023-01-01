WebCatalogWebCatalog
Ludo Hero is based on the classic Ludo board game. This online version of Ludo was created by MarketJS to revive the old days when you still played a game at the table. Come on and throw the dice to get all your pawns inside your box after making a round across the board.Use your mouse to navigate through the game.Ludo Hero was created by MarketJS. They have also created Math Trivia Live on Poki.

