Find the Candy is a hidden object themed puzzle game created by Adgard. Your objective is to investigate the levels, collect as many stars and gifts as you can while trying to find the hidden candy. This hidden objects game challenges you to locate tons of special objects and store them in your showcase. You can interact with objects by lifting and dragging them to reveal other hidden pieces. Try to find all three stars in each level!Interact with the objects you see in the game by clicking on them or dragging them. That way, you'll reveal many surprises and collect all the stars.Find the Candy is created by Adgard. Play their other casual game on Poki: MadZOOng

Website: poki.com

