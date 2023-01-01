Castle of Chaos
poki.com
Castle of Chaos is an action shooter game in which you and a friend will have to shoot and survive your way through over 60 waves of enemies. The castle is being invaded by monsters and ghosts! It's up to you to grab your guns and start blasting them all away. You'll have to be careful though, ghosts can only be shot by plasma guns and monsters can only be shot with bullets. You'll have to switch out your guns accordingly. Keep an eye on your ammo as well! If you run out of bullets you'll be at risk of being overrun. Each fighter also has their own ultimate moves like a rocket barrage or a giant laser beam. Try each character to see which one fits you best! Can you make it through all 60 waves of Castle of Chaos?
