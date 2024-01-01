In A Pretty Odd Bunny: Roast It!, the stealthy rabbit with a peculiar appetite returns! He hunts down unsuspecting pigs and roasts them to perfection while avoiding suspicion by other bunnies. Use all your bunny skills to sneak past obstacles and evade detection. Collect all the hidden sausages throughout the 20 levels of the game and see if you can find the hidden secret at the end. Can you satisfy your craving for perfectly roasted pork while keeping your secret safe?

Website: poki.com

