Raft Wars Multiplayer is the multiplayer version of the classic Raft Wars game. The original Raft Wars is a fun, level-based shooting game created by Martijn Kunst, where you and your brother Simon have to defend your treasure from enemies of all kinds! This time your opponents are not controlled by computers but you are playing against other players from all over the world!Originally built in Flash, you can now enjoy Raft Wars in HTML5 on your desktop or mobile device.Mouse - Click and draw to shootRaft Wars Multiplayer is created by Martijn Kunst and TinyDobbins, based in the Netherlands. They are also the creators of Raft Wars 2 and Raft Wars.

Website: poki.com

