Canopy is a platforming game where you have to grapple and shake your way around the jungle to get to the goal! In over 20 challenging levels, you will have to try to gather as much fruit as possible, without hitting the bugs or falling out of the trees. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you help Canopy get through the jungle?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Canopy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.