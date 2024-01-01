Gunbrick

Gunbrick

Website: poki.com

Gunbrick is a puzzle game in which you will have to move the Gunbrick to the end of the level. You'll need to be strategic about how you move your Gunbrick. One side of the brick has a shield, that can keep you from getting destroyed by lasers. The other side has a gun, that can help you destroy obstacles or quickly move forward. Positioning is key in Gunbrick! This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you beat all the levels in Gunbrick?

