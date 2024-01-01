It's time to reach the stars in SpaceHopper! In this game, you play as an astronaut who has to collect every star. To get from planet to planet, you can simply jump up! Use the gravitational field of the planets to jump further, but watch out for the aliens! This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you get all the stars?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to SpaceHopper. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.