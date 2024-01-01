In the Doghouse is a puzzle game in which you will have to help a little dog move around his house. To get your dog to the end of the level, you'll need to move the rooms and hallways around to create a path to the finish. You can only move rooms that are empty. The dog will follow wherever you put his bone and is smart enough to take elevators up and down too! This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you bring the dog safely through all the levels of the Doghouse?

Website: poki.com

