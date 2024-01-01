Droplets
Website: poki.com
Droplets is a puzzle game in which you will have to help the little creatures called Droplets get safely to the ground. The Droplets have gotten quite far up, and will have to jump down to safety. Luckily, they have little propellors on their heads that will make sure they'll have a smooth landing - if they can avoid all the enemies that is. This classic Flash game is now back in HTML 5 so you can play it whenever you like! Can you bring the Droplets safely to the ground?
