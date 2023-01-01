Blumgi Bloom is a rope cutting game where you must slice the ropes holding all the little seeds together in an attempt to drop them straight into the ground to let them bloom! Cleverly cut the ropes to send your little seed hurtling down to the ground to grow into a huge flowers! If you are stuck, check out the propeller which will give you a little boost to help you on your way! You have to be smart to make sure all of the little seeds get to bloom! How good do you think you are at geometry?

Website: poki.com

