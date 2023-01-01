Zooplop
Website: poki.com
Zooplop is a cute merging puzzle game where animals drop down unexpectedly! You need to carefully put them together so they will merge into bigger ones! A mouse plus a mouse will turn into a yellow chicken, and chickens can become larger crabs! Keep combining them until you reach the ultimate goal: the majestic whale! How big can you make them? Can you reach the huge whale?
