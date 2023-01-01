Watermelon Drop is a merge puzzle game in which you drop different types of fruits and vegetables into a cup. When two of the same types of food hit each other, they'll merge and become a different, bigger food item! Your goal is to merge the most and the largest fruit you can, without running out of space. When your cup gets too full and a piece of fruit or a vegetable drops over the edge, it's game over! At the end of the game, your score gets a rating. Do you have the skills to score an A rank?

