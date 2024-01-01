Fruit Wheel brings the classic watermelon and Suika game to a new level! Aim carefully and shoot various items from the center to the wheel. Watch as two identical items meet and merge into something bigger and better! Start with delicious food items and unlock exciting new levels featuring fish, animals, and more. Use magnets to attract similar items together for epic combinations. How many levels can you unlock?

Website: poki.com

